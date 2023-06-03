Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City early Saturday morning, police say

A man was fatally shot in Kansas City early Saturday morning, police say.

At 1:30 a.m., officers were called to 16th Street and Grand Boulevard, in the area of the Crossroads District, on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Once police arrived on scene, they discovered the victim lying wounded in a parking lot, Becchina said. Emergency medical services transported the man to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Witnesses in the area told police they had heard gunfire and rushed over to find the victim. Then, they called 911.

A portion of Grand Boulevard was closed that evening while police processed the scene. Detectives are continuing to search for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.