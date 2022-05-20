Man shot on light-rail platform marks 3rd homicide in St. Paul in 6-hour span

A man was killed on a downtown St. Paul light-rail platform early Friday, the third homicide in the city in a six-hour span.

The homicides were unrelated — a man was found dead in the street in the North End on Thursday night and another man died early Friday after he was shot during a domestic dispute in Frogtown.

The latest homicide happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets. Officers who responded to a report of shots fired found the victim on the platform with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were searching for a suspect as of early Friday and Central Station was closed, according to Drew Kerr, Metro Transit spokesman.

Replacement bus service was being provided between Union Depot and Robert Street stations, and light-rail trains were operating west of the 10th Street Station. People taking the Green Line “should expect significant delays this morning,” Kerr said.

Metro Transit police are leading the homicide investigation.

SHOOTING DURING DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Also on Friday, a woman called 911 at 12:15 a.m. and reported a man had been shot inside a car near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street in St. Paul.

Paramedics transported the man, who was in his 30s, to Regions Hospital and he was rushed into surgery, but he died about three hours after he was shot, said Steve Linders, St. Paul police spokesman.

Police took a 28-year-old woman into custody and she was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She is being held as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting, Linders said.

MAN FOUND SHOT IN STREET

On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 callers who reported hearing gunshots on the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue. Police located the victim near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street, and officers began CPR, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No one was immediately under arrest and homicide investigators asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The homicides brought the number to 18 for the year in St. Paul; there were 12 at this time last year.

At the scene of the Thursday night homicide, Linders talked to a man who asked him what happened.

“I told him somebody had been shot and killed, and he shook his head and looked at the ground and said, ‘This has to stop,'” Linders said. “I said, ‘We agree.’ … It takes a toll on our neighborhoods and people who live there, and we all need to work together.”

