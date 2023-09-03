Man shot, killed in driveway after argument near Lone Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to police, a man was apparently shot and killed in the driveway of a house in the northeast valley near Lone Mountain.

At around 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 2, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to UMC by medical personnel and was confirmed dead, an LVMPD release stated.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the man was involved in an argument with another man in a driveway before he was shot, according to the release.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or through its website.



