Man shot, killed on Driving Park Avenue in Rochester

A man in his 40s was shot to death in northwest Rochester Monday night, marking the city's 65th homicide of 2022.

The man, who was not identified by police, was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue, near Finch Street, around 11:30 p.m., said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. Monday's slaying brought the 2022 tally to 65. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.25 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

Anyone with information about the recent cases is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Driving Park Ave. shooting leaves one dead in Rochester NY