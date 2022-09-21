Man shot, killed in Duquesne

A man was shot and killed in Duquesne early Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Grant Street around 12:06 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

