Man shot and killed in Durham Friday evening, suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Northwest Durham, the Durham Police Department reported.

Durham police went to the 1100 block of Morreene Road shortly before 6 p.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

A suspect is in custody and the shooting does not appear to be random. The police are investigating the case, according to a statement released by Durham police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.