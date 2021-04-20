Man shot and killed in Durham was son of former deputy chief

Ashad Hajela
1 min read

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of the son of a former Durham deputy police chief, reported Monday afternoon in southern Durham.

Thomas Navarre, president of the Durham Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, confirmed the man was the son of former Deputy Police Chief Anthony Marsh.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of East Pilot and Weaver streets. They found a man inside the vehicle who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

“It was (the son of) one of our former officers, so it hit close to home,” Navarre said. FOP representatives reached out to Marsh to speak to him personally.

Navarre said Marsh is not yet ready to talk about his son’s death.

Police have not identified a suspect in the killing.

