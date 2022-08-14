Man shot, killed during argument outside of Uniontown bar

One person is dead after being shot outside of a bar in Fayette County early Sunday.

Uniontown City police were called to the VFW in the 300 block of East Main Street in Uniontown around 12:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.

According to police, the fight then moved outside of the bar. Surveillance video shows an argument between two people when police said one of them brandished a gun. Police said the second person then shot the victim, identified as 47-year-old Terrell Poole, multiple times.

Poole was flown to a hospital where he died.

Police said no arrests have been made. Uniontown police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

