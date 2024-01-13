Man shot, killed during Arnold home invasion, Westmoreland County DA says

A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Arnold Friday night, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Ziccarelli says Arnold police were sent to Cherry Alley near 17th Street around 6:04 p.m. for a man lying in the road. That man was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner as Allen Lamont Austin Jr., 29, of Pittsburgh.

Through their investigation, Ziccarelli says authorities learned Austin and two other unknown people entered a home at 1625 4th Ave. by breaking into a back window. Austin confronted the homeowner once he was inside.

Zicarelli says the homeowner fired a gun, and Austin was struck in the torso. He ran from the house and collapsed in the alley where he was found.

The homeowner, identified as Malique Jamal Black, 25, has been charged with receiving stolen property, persons not to possess a firearm and drug offenses. He’s being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

“I thank the investigators for their quick and resolute response. Their actions represent the talent and experience we have in the Westmoreland Detective Bureau and in our municipal departments when we work together,” Zicarelli said in a statement.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Arnold Police Department continue to investigate.

