Man shot, killed during domestic dispute in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police say a man has died after he was shot during a domestic dispute in the city’s East Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say the incident started as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. The woman shot the man. He died on scene.

After a “brief standoff,” police say the woman was taken into custody.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

