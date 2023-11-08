Man shot, killed during domestic incident in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – Authorities say a man was fatally shot Tuesday during a domestic incident in Alton, Illinois.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Seventh Street. Investigators say a man was shot in a home and rushed to a hospital before he was pronounced deceased.

The Alton Police Department says, based on preliminary finding, the shooting stems from a domestic incident and does not present any further threat to the public.

Iced tea DNA unmasks alleged ‘thirsty burglar’ in O’Fallon

Police have not yet identified the victim or a potential suspect in this case, and it’s unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

If you have any information around this investigation, contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.