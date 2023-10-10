Suspect surrenders after deadly shooting at Bombshells off I-10: HCSO

TechCrunch
The latest version of Adobe's Project Stardust AI photo editor already thoroughly leaked earlier this month, but at its MAX conference, the company now officially launched this project as a sneak preview of what a next-generation AI-powered photo editing engine could look like. Powered by Firefly Model 2, which is also launching today, Stardust enables users to easily delete objects and people in a scene, change backgrounds and more. The idea here, at its core, is to enable anymore to get creative with their image editing using Adobe's AI tools.