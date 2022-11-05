Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, police saw a man inside the home, identified themselves and issued commands to him. The GBI said the suspect did not comply, then reached for a nearby handgun and was shot by the officers.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Marando Salmon, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI told Channel 2 it will continue to conduct an independent investigation.

This is the 100th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022. Once the GBI is finished with the case, they will give the case file to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: