Man shot, killed during overnight robbery at game room in south Fort Worth, police say

Jack Howland
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed during a robbery at a game room in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police said.

His identity wasn’t immediately released.

There were at least two suspects in the robbery who ran away from the scene, police said, and were at large as of Thursday morning. Police believe they robbed multiple victims at the business of property and money.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated there was a shooting at a game room behind the Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard.

Google shows the listed address on the call log is a strip mall.

Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, the department said. He was taken to a hospital, police said, but didn’t survive his injuries.

The suspects who entered the business and carried out the robbery left on foot, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

