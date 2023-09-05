A man is dead and another in jail following a deadly altercation over the Labor Day weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Chapel Drive near Shelby, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call that came in at 10:18 p.m.

Once on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on 48-year-old Johnny Phillip Morris of Shelby.

Deputies were directed to the suspect attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies detained Travoris Dantwan Williams, 45, of Lawndale.

Investigators say that during a party at the location, the two men got into an altercation over a woman. Witnesses said Williams shot Morris who died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from bystanders and EMS, the release said.

Williams is being held in the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center with no bond.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man shot, killed during party over holiday weekend