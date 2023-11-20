Man shot and killed during Saturday confrontation with Pueblo police identified by coroner

A man killed Saturday after being shot by police has been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Gumaro Isaac Acosta, 26, of Pueblo, died of apparent gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

Acosta was shot during a confrontation with police officers at a flea market outside of the Pueblo Trading Post Saturday morning, Pueblo police said.

No officers were injured during the incident and the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating.

Pueblo law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting that took place near the Pueblo Trading Post on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:17 a.m. Saturday. They located the vehicle around 10:10 a.m. near the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center and tried to make contact with the suspect, according to Pueblo PD spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega.

It was then that shots were fired, Ortega said, and Acosta allegedly drove the vehicle in reverse into the flea market. Acosta was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A second male suspect was taken into custody after being located on Oxford Street near the flea market, Ortega said.

Pueblo police are not yet naming the other suspect taken into custody at the scene, Ortega told the Chieftain Monday.

At least one victim, believed to have been struck by the stolen vehicle, was seriously injured and required treatment at a local hospital.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per standard Pueblo PD protocol.

Police are seeking to speak to any witnesses or people with video of the incident. They ask that anyone with information contact Pueblo PD dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man shot and killed by Pueblo police Saturday identified by coroner