Man shot, killed early Monday in northwest-side neighborhood, police say

A man was shot and killed early Monday in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue, just north of 38th Street.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the street after responding to reports of the shooting in the neighborhood before 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police said a person of interest has been detained in the shooting, but no one has been arrested as of 11 a.m.

No other details about what led to the shooting have been released. The Marion County Coroner's Office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

