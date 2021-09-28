Man shot and killed early Tuesday in St. Petersburg’s Edge District, police say

ST PETERSBURG — A man was shot and killed in the area near Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Tuesday morning, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police say shots were fired just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Nearby officers heard the shots and responded immediately to find a man shot.

The man was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police asked that anyone with information contact St. Petersburg police at (727)-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent by texting SPPD plus a tip to TIP411.

