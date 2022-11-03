Man shot, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting Wednesday

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park late Wednesday, police said. It comes after a separate drive-by shooting during a vigil in the same neighborhood Monday night left 14 shot, including three minors.

In the most recent shooting, a 38-year-old man was in the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark sedan approached him at approximately 11:56 p.m. Wednesday and someone inside fired shots toward him. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

An unknown person then took him to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to information by police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrest had been made as of Thursday morning and detectives are investigating.

adperez@chicagotribune.com