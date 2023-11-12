Man shot, killed in east Las Vegas valley, no arrest made

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Silverheart Avenue near Nellis and Charleston boulevards.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was in an argument with the suspect when he was shot. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.