Man shot, killed in east Orange County, deputies say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night near Full Sail University in east Orange County, deputies say.

Jerome Asemota, 29, was found after deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of University Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., said Alex Villarreal, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies discovered Asemota shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue, Villarreal said.

“We have no suspect information and no additional details at this time,” Villarreal said.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.