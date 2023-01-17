Man shot and killed on East Side identified by police

Columbus police say a man was shot and killed on the East Side Monday afternoon.

Killed was Saadiq J. Teague, 20, police said Monday evening. The shooting happened around 12:26 p.m. in the 100 block of South Hampton Road. Officers arriving at the scene found Teague suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead by firefighters a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot dead on East Side