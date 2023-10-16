Man shot, killed in El Paso SWAT standoff at Speedway gas station in the Upper Valley

A man who allegedly pointed a firearm at police was fatally shot by an El Paso police SWAT officer after barricading himself for hours Monday morning inside an Upper Valley gas station, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident began soon after 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, after the man fled from U.S. Border Patrol agents and took shelter inside the Speedway gas station on Doniphan Road and Mesa Street, Detective Judy Oviedo, a police spokeswoman, said.

The man, who was described as being in his 30s, has not been identified and it has not been disclosed why he may have been running from Border Patrol agents. The gas station is located near the New Mexico state line close to border migrant smuggling hot spots in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Border Patrol agents, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and El Paso police responded to the standoff. The gas station clerk was inside the store when the man entered and managed to safely exit. There were no customers inside, police said.

The police special weapons and tactics team and crisis negotiators were deployed and attempted to try to get the man to surrender in negotiations lasting about four hours, Oviedo said.

Eventually, the SWAT team fired "chemical agents" (tear gas) into the store and the man came out allegedly pointing a weapon at police. A SWAT officer shot the man, who was transported to a hospital, where he died, Oviedo said.

The weapon the man allegedly brandished was only described as a firearm. The shooting is under investigation as is standard practice.

