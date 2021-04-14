Man who shot, killed elephant seal in California sentenced to prison

Phil Helsel
·2 min read

A man who fatally shot an elephant seal as it rested on a California beach was sentenced to three months in prison Monday, prosecutors said.

Jordan Gerbich, 30, who now lives in Utah, shot the marine mammal in the head with a handgun on Sept. 28, 2019, near San Simeon on California's central coast.

Gerbich's federal public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

But the attorney wrote in a court document ahead of sentencing that the killing was "so unusual and troubling" that Gerbich was shocked. He cited a past history of substance abuse and childhood physical abuse and neglect that left him with a need for approval.

Gerbich shot the seal after an intoxicated friend, "as a kind of grotesque test," demanded he kill an animal, according to that document.

Prosecutors wrote that the killing "did not happen by accident or on a whim," that they drove to a place where they knew elephant seals haul out, and that Gerbich brought a handgun.

The shooting happened at night, and Gerbich used a flashlight in shooting it, officials said. The seal was found shot in the head with its tail fins cut off and cut open, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had said.

Northern elephant seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Commercial hunting almost pushed the species to extinction around 1900, but their numbers have recovered, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Gerbich was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by three months' home detention. He will be on supervised release for one year, have to perform 120 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said.

He pleaded guilty to a count of taking a marine mammal, a federal misdemeanor, in December.

Recommended Stories

  • Officers on leave after video shows Black man being beaten, North Carolina mayor says

    The 36-year-old seen in the video was accused of threatening a Little Caesars worker.

  • Hailey Bieber calls out paparazzi taking 'invasive' photos of female celebrities

    Hailey Bieber broke her silence regarding the alleged upskirt photos a member of the paparazzi took of her last month. "Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing," the 24-year-old started off, noting a positive side to the media attention. According to Bieber, an overzealous photographer recently tried snapping an upward shot of her while she was on a dinner date with her husband, Justin Bieber.

  • Ohio can enforce ban on Down syndrome abortions: U.S. appeals court

    A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Ohio can enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show that a fetus has Down syndrome. In a 9-7 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the law did not create a substantial obstacle to obtaining abortions, was reasonably related to Ohio's legitimate interests, and was "valid in all conceivable cases." Another federal appeals court declared a similar Arkansas law unconstitutional in January.

  • Missing Hiker Found After Authorities Asked Hikers for Help Identifying His Location in Photo Sent to Friend

    Rene Compean texted a friend Monday that he was lost and that his phone was dying before he went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains

  • Floyd 'a big momma's boy,' brother says

    [PROSECUTOR]: “Sir, could you please for the jury describe George Floyd’s relationship with his mother.” [PHILONISE FLOYD]: “Oh, it was one of a kind….” George Floyd stood out among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Due to be one of the last prosecution witnesses, Philonise was called under a Minnesota doctrine that lets loved ones reminisce about a crime victim in what is called "spark of life" testimony. “He would always be up on our mom. He was a big momma's boy. He would lay up on her in the fetus position like he was still in the womb." Philonise also was used by the prosecution to undermine an argument made by Chauvin’s lawyers that when George is heard in body-cam footage telling police he was quote, “just hooping earlier," he was referring to drug use. Prosecutors set out to show that that was strictly basketball talk for Floyd - who once played on a community college basketball team in Florida. [PROSECUTOR]: "And when he would talk about playing basketball, would he use any particular term or phrase?" [PHILONISE FLOYD]: "Oh, he said, 'Hey man, let's go hooping.’ And we would always say, 'C'mon, let's go.' We always went hooping. ”[FLASH][DR. JONATHAN RICH]: “I believe that Mr. George Floyd’s death was absolutely preventable.”Earlier in the day, Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist and medical school professor at Northwestern University, testified that there were several moments when Chauvin could have intervened to save Floyd's life. Rich echoed testimony from other medical experts supporting the conclusion by the Hennepin County chief medical examiner that Floyd's death was a homicide at the hands of police."After reviewing all of the facts and evidence in the case, I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose." Judge Peter Cahill also denied a request by Chauvin’s lawyer to sequester the jury in light of the fatal police shooting a day earlier of a Black man named Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which the city’s police chief called accidental.The judge said he would sequester jurors, however, once they begin deliberations in the Chauvin case.

  • Suspicious lunch bag was hiding a live grenade inside, Illinois police say

    Nearby streets were closed.

  • Police, protesters clash again after Daunte Wright killing; police say Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not gun

    The police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with police, the city’s police chief said Monday, as police clashed with protesters for the second night in a row.

  • AMERICAN GLADIATORS Documentary Coming to ESPN

    In the 90s, wrestling had stiff competition from competition show American Gladiators. Now, a documentary is coming about the show's glory days. The post AMERICAN GLADIATORS Documentary Coming to ESPN appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Johnson & Johnson pause is bad news at a crucial time for Biden's vaccination efforts

    The Johnson & Johnson pause is bad news at a crucial time for Biden's vaccination efforts, particularly as some state vaccination utilization has leveled off.

  • Last of 9 Giraffes Stranded on Flooded Kenyan Island Floated to Safety: 'A Significant Success'

    One of the final Rothschild's giraffes to make the trip from the flooded Kenyan island to a new sanctuary in a custom barge is a calf born on the island in December

  • Prince Philip Spent His Life with Land Rovers, and One Will Carry Him to His Funeral

    The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was closely associated with the British utility vehicles, and a Land Rover he helped design will be his funeral car on April 17.

  • Astrocyte cells in the fruit fly brain are an on-off switch that controls when neurons can change and grow

    The colors in this microscope photo of a fruit fly brain show different types of neurons and the cells that surround them in the brain. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Neuroplasticity – the ability of neurons to change their structure and function in response to experiences – can be turned off and on by the cells that surround neurons in the brain, according to a new study on fruit flies that I co-authored. As fruit fly larvae age, their neurons shift from a highly adaptable state to a stable state and lose their ability to change. During this process, support cells in the brain – called astrocytes – envelop the parts of the neurons that send and receive electrical information. When my team removed the astrocytes, the neurons in the fruit fly larvae remained plastic longer, hinting that somehow astrocytes suppress a neuron’s ability to change. We then discovered two specific proteins that regulate neuroplasticity. As fruit flies develop, special cells surround their neurons and seem to halt neuroplasticity. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND Why it matters The human brain is made up of billions of neurons that form complex connections with one another. Flexibility at these connections is a major driver of learning and memory, but things can go wrong if it isn’t tightly regulated. For example, in people, too much plasticity at the wrong time is linked to brain disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, reduced levels of the two neuroplasticity-controlling proteins we identified are linked to increased susceptibility to autism and schizophrenia. Similarly, in our fruit flies, removing the cellular brakes on plasticity permanently impaired their crawling behavior. While fruit flies are of course different from humans, their brains work in very similar ways to the human brain and can offer valuable insight. One obvious benefit of discovering the effect of these proteins is the potential to treat some neurological diseases. But since a neuron’s flexibility is closely tied to learning and memory, in theory, researchers might be able to boost plasticity in a controlled way to enhance cognition in adults. This could, for example, allow people to more easily learn a new language or musical instrument. In this image showing a developing fruit fly brain on the right and the attached nerve cord on the left, the astrocytes are labeled in different colors showing their wide distribution among neurons. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND How we did the work My colleagues and I focused our experiments on a specific type of neurons called motor neurons. These control movements like crawling and flying in fruit flies. To figure out how astrocytes controlled neuroplasticity, we used genetic tools to turn off specific proteins in the astrocytes one by one and then measured the effect on motor neuron structure. We found that astrocytes and motor neurons communicate with one another using a specific pair of proteins called neuroligins and neurexins. These proteins essentially function as an off button for motor neuron plasticity. What still isn’t known My team discovered that two proteins can control neuroplasticity, but we don’t know how these cues from astrocytes cause neurons to lose their ability to change. Additionally, researchers still know very little about why neuroplasticity is so strong in younger animals and relatively weak in adulthood. In our study, we showed that prolonging plasticity beyond development can sometimes be harmful to behavior, but we don’t yet know why that is, either. What’s next I want to explore why longer periods of neuroplasticity can be harmful. Fruit flies are great study organisms for this research because it is very easy to modify the neural connections in their brains. In my team’s next project, we hope to determine how changes in neuroplasticity during development can lead to long–term changes in behavior. There is so much more work to be done, but our research is a first step toward treatments that use astrocytes to influence how neurons change in the mature brain. If researchers can understand the basic mechanisms that control neuroplasticity, they will be one step closer to developing therapies to treat a variety of neurological disorders. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, University of Oregon. Read more:Your big brain makes you human – count your neurons when you count your blessingsControversial brain study has scientists rethinking neuron research Sarah DeGenova Ackerman receives funding from the NIH/NINDS. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman is a Milton Safenowitz postdoctoral fellow of the ALS Association.

  • Mary Carey, the former porn star, officially running for CA governor

    "Last time, I was young, dumb and full of fun. And this time I'm more experienced and I am not going to take this position laying down. I am ready to be on top."

  • Australian comedian finds out Prince Philip has died during joke about him

    His comedy timing could not have been worse.

  • Carlos Vives Talks New Song with Ricky Martin About 'Magical' City of San Juan, Puerto Rico

    "He'll never stop being that sincere, happy, spontaneous person," Vives says about Ricky Martin

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump stoked paranoia on guns, and Biden doesn't. That's important

    President Biden uses words like 'epidemic' and 'embarrassment' when talking about gun violence, and important change from his predecessor.

  • NC woman used 16 fake names to scam government out of $2.2 million, prosecutors say

    She’s accused of using money from the government contracts to pay for trips to Las Vegas.

  • Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

    Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far. This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year. Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots. It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's foreign policy time bombs

  • 10 French Dishes Everyone Should Know How to Cook, According to Chefs

    From the perfect roast chicken to airy soufflé.

  • INTERNATIONAL ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP NO DOGS LEFT BEHIND ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF ITS JUNIOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB), a global animal rescue organization, is proud to announce its inaugural “Young Heroes” Board. This Junior Board of Directors was created to help middle and high school s...