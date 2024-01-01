Man shot, killed on New Year’s Eve in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being shot in Madera Sunday evening, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say around 8 p.m., they responded to the 300 block of East 14th Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Detectives are actively investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and ask anyone with any information to contact them at (559) 675-4220.

Police say this marks the third homicide of 2023 for the City of Madera.

