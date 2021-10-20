Man shot and killed by Falmouth police officers

Oct. 20—Two Falmouth police officers shot and killed a man during an armed confrontation near the intersection of Lunt and Middle roads on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the intersection to investigate a report of a disturbance around 5:47 p.m., Lt. Jeff Pardue of the Falmouth Police Department said in a news release.

"After arriving on scene, officers were faced with an armed confrontation, resulting in two officers shooting the suspect," Pardue said. "The suspect died at the scene."

One of the officers had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Pardue said. Falmouth police notified the Maine Attorney General's Office, which is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

"I can confirm that there was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Falmouth involving two Falmouth Police Department officers," AG spokesman Marc Malon wrote in an email. "The Office of the Attorney General is investigating."

Police have not identified the suspect or the officers who were involved in the shooting.