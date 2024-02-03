Man shot, killed at family bakery in Gwinnett County, police say

Lawrenceville police are currently investigating a deadly shooting outside of a family-owned bakery.

Police responded to the Fezjic Euro Bakery on Scenic Hwy. S on Saturday morning.

A previous version of this story reported that the victim was a woman. However, police have since clarified that the victim is a 37-year-old man.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on possible motives or suspects.

