Police: Man shot and killed at a family gathering in North DeKalb

DeKalb County police say a man in his 30s was shot Saturday evening on Wingfoot Court in Tucker.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS. According to police, he arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Late Saturday night, detectives told Channel 2 that the man died at the hospital.

Police say detectives are on scene talking to multiple witnesses about what happened. Detectives told Channel 2 Action News they had one person in custody, they said they are questioning him about the incident.

