Man shot, killed in Farrell; state police looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed another man in Farrell early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State police in Mercer, the Farrell Police Department were called to 802 Roemer Boulevard at around 4:37 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

While at the scene, police were made aware of a deceased man at a local hospital who had been shot.

Police found that the victim, Jayson Burns, 21, from Sharon, was shot at the disturbance they were responding to on Roemer Avenue.

Police said that after further investigation by the PSP Mercer Criminal Investigation Unit and the Troop D Major Case Team, it was determined that Burns was involved in a physical altercation involving three other males along the roadway.

During the altercation, Darrell Daurice Harrison Jr., 27, from Youngstown, Ohio, shot Burns and drove away from the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

According to police, Burns was taken to the hospital by several people at the scene.

Harrison is facing first degree murder charges and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, Harrison is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Harrison is described as a black male who’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and 203 pounds. He also has short hair at this time.

Anyone with knowledge on Harrison’s whereabouts are encouraged to call PSP Mercer at (724) 662-6162.

