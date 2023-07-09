Man shot, killed in fight while walking to Sanford gas station, police say

The Sanford Police Department said a man has died after a fight led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 25th Street around 1 a.m.

According to a news release, police officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said that the victim was walking to a nearby gas station with two family members when they met another group of people.

The victim and another male in the other group got into an argument and then a physical fight.

Police said that the suspect shot the victim during the fight and ran away.

The police department said the fight and the individuals involved are still under investigation.

