Man shot, killed after firing rifle at deputies, sheriff’s office says

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after firing at deputies Tuesday.

According to a news release, deputies responded to 132 W. Prairie Street in Center Hill around 3:22 p.m. for a suspect wanted on sexual battery charges.

Wayne Raulerson, 44, is accused of molesting a child and sexual battery of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said they were aware that the suspect was armed.

SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were also called to the neighborhood to assist.

Investigators said Raulerson came out of the house, and deputies told him to drop his rifle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man fired his rifle at SWAT, and they fired back, killing him.

FDLE is investigating the incident.

See a map of the scene below:

