Man shot, killed following dispute at Scott Township Taco Bell; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a financial planning firm following a dispute in Scott Township.

Units from multiple municipalities responded to the area, which borders Mount Lebanon Township. SWAT units arrived shortly after.

Greentree and Cochran roads were shut down during the initial investigation and employees from some of the surrounding businesses were evacuated.

During a press conference, police said the victim was shot and killed following a dispute and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the suspect followed the victim in to Northwestern Mutual on Cochran Road and shot him.

A law enforcement source told Channel 11 that the dispute started at the Taco Bell along Cochran Road, when an employee and his supervisor got into a dispute.

Channel 11 learned that the employee then followed his supervisor into the Northwestern Mutual and gunned him down in the foyer.

Detectives determined that 23-year-old Zairyre Simmons, of Pittsburgh, was responsible for the homicide.

A warrant was obtained for Simmons’ arrest. He was charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

Simmons turned himself in to Allegheny County police at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. He is now in Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

