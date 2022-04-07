Man shot, killed following fight near 5 Points MARTA station

MARTA police confirmed they are investigating a deadly shooting near the Five Points MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.

Police said a man was shot after an argument broke out Thursday night in the walkway leading to the Plaza to Peachtree Street near the MARTA station.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect has been taken into custody.

What sparked the fight is still under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: