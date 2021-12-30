Man shot, killed as he forced his way into woman’s apartment, Biloxi police say

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed after forcing open a door to the apartment of a woman he had had a past relationship with, Biloxi police said Thursday afternoon.

Police said they don’t expect to arrest anyone and won’t release the names of anyone involved unless an arrest is made.

According to the police, at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an unresponsive man on the ground outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Biloxi police and fire personnel responded and found the 35-year-old man dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the male parked at a neighboring apartment complex and walked to the apartment of a female with whom he had a past relationship,” the press release said. “Multiple people were inside the apartment with the female and the male was shot after forcing open an exterior door to gain entry.”

The press release said investigators are still collecting information but that “an arrest is not expected at this time.”

“Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for consideration by the Grand Jury,” the press release said.