Man shot and killed by former partner’s new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot around 12:19 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Hollywood Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was the ex-boyfriend of the individual who lived there. Police added that the resident’s current boyfriend was at the home when the victim arrived.

When the victim arrived, police said he engaged in a dispute with the resident’s current boyfriend, resulting in gunfire.

Police said they had identified the resident’s current boyfriend as the suspect. He fled the scene following the shooting.

Authorities have not said if the resident played a role in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

