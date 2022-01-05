Man shot, killed and found in Apopka intersection

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night and later found at an Apopka intersection, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:30 p.m., deputies received a call about a man lying at G.H. Washington Street and Central Avenue intersection, said Lt. Christopher Tatum.

Deputies found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Orange County Fire Rescue arrived to provide assistance but later pronounced the man dead, Tatum said.

Deputies learned the man was shot in the nearby neighborhood.

An investigation is ongoing.

