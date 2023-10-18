Man who shot and killed four people, including two in Pueblo, sentenced to decades in prison

A man was sentenced to 88 years in prison Monday for shooting and killing two men in Pueblo in 2022.

Carlos Diaz, 22, previously pleaded guilty to the murders of Manuel Zegarelli and Vetho Vigil on April 21, 2022, as part of a plea deal with 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the Pueblo homicides, the deal stipulated Diaz would receive a prison sentence of between 78 and 90 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and maintain eligibility for parole.

Vigil also previously pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two more men, Anthony Moore and Diego Martinez, in El Paso County.

Diaz irreparably damaged victim's families, loved ones say

Claudia Zegarelli, the mother of Manuel Zegarelli, stated that every day she wakes up she is in a "never-ending nightmare."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She described how she was formerly outgoing, but now just lives day to day and minute to minute. Sometimes, she said, she can't get out of bed and many days feels like dying herself.

"Carlos Diaz made the choice to hunt him down and kill him for no other reason than drug money," she said.

"He took all the hope of Manuel ever getting clean or starting a family."

Victoria Zegarelli, Manuel's sister, described how at 19 years old, she was the one who had to step up and make arrangements for her big brother's funeral after his death.

"We will never have another birthday or Christmas dinner with him," she said. "Life will never be the same without him."

Sheila Vigil, an aunt of Vetho Vigil, stated that although Vetho "made mistakes," he had a "really good heart." Vigil had a difficult childhood growing up, she said, but had a family that loved him.

"I believe that everyone is a good person, we just make bad decisions," she said. Vigil stated she forgives Diaz for killing her nephew and hopes he will "seek God."

Brandy Oliver, Vigil's mother, said it wasn't fair that Vigil got life in prison, with the potential of visits from friends and family, while her son was taken forever.

"Every day is a horror," she said, and expressed her sorrow that she will never again hear her son's laugh or see him experience milestones such as going to college and starting a family.

"I pray to God every day that he takes me as well so I can be with my son," she said, sobbing.

Prosecution asks for the maximum sentence

Lindsey asked the court for the maximum allowable sentence under the plea agreement — 90 years in prison. "It's often said that parents should not have to bury their children," Lindsey said. "Today, we have two grieving families who have to bury their boys."

The plea agreement, Lindsey said, was made because the families wanted closure and to move on with their lives. Significantly, he said, the plea agreement still allows for an outside chance that one day, Diaz may be released on parole.

Lindsey noted that while the sentence Diaz receives through his plea of guilty in El Paso County will be made independent of the sentence he received for the two Pueblo killings, Diaz killed a total of four people, three of them within a 24-hour period.

Lindsey stated his belief that a 90-year sentence would be appropriate, which was echoed by several family members of Diaz's victims.

Defense characterizes Diaz as survivor of trauma trapped in drug world

Diaz grew up alone, abandoned by both his parents in Nicaragua by the age of 4 and left to care for his younger brother, defense counsel Tina Tussay-Cooper claimed during Monday's hearing.

Diaz immigrated to the United States in 2019 to flee the violence in his Central American home country, she said, and while making the trip of more than 3,000 miles, had multiple violent encounters with criminal organizations.

He was kidnapped multiple times, Tussay-Cooper claimed, and was starved, beaten, sexually assaulted, and deprived of light and water.

When he finally made it across the border to Texas, he was immediately arrested, and held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility for over a month, until his bond was paid by an unknown person.

She said Diaz eventually settled in Pueblo and got caught up in the drug world in an effort to pay off a debt to those who took him to the United States and provide for his younger brother left in Nicaragua.

"Not to mitigate the deaths of these young men, but these young men were also part of that world," she said. "Everyone does make bad choices, but he had a good heart."

Tussay-Cooper asked the judge for the minimum sentence possible in the agreement.

"It's 78-90 years, either end of the spectrum, let's face it, he's never getting out, and if he does, he's being deported back to a country that will kill him," she said.

In a taped statement, Diaz expressed remorse for the deaths of the men he killed, saying that he "never intended for things to end up that way."

During Monday's hearing, however, Vigil was stone-faced, never visibly expressing emotion.

Judge gives Diaz 44 years on each murder count

District Court Judge Allison P. Ernst stated that while Diaz certainly had a hard life and experienced trauma, that experience had turned him into a killer.

"Any sympathy I might have is vastly overwrought by the trauma wreaked upon the families," she said. Moreover, she said the court's job is to provide punishment for Diaz's actions and to protect the community. For those reasons, Ernst sentenced Vigil to 88 years behind bars, 44 years for each of the two counts of murder to be served consecutively.

He was also given 508 days of pre-sentence confinement credit, but the credit only applied to the first of the two counts, Ernst said.

Diaz may also be required to pay restitution to the families of the victims, the final amount of which has not yet been filed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Diaz will be sentenced for the other two murders in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man sentenced to 88 years in prison in pair of Pueblo homicides