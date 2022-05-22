Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Frayser.

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Ladue Street around 5:22 p.m.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene, MPD said.

According to MPD, there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with any information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



