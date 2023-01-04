Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard.

A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

