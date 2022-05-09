Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

One man was shot and killed after a shooting in Frayser.

At approximately 7:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive.

At 7:39 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4470 Sunny View Drive. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. 901-528-CASH with any information. pic.twitter.com/TxhLkUzfyr — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2022

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with any information.

