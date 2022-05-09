Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

One man was shot and killed after a shooting in Frayser.

At approximately 7:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police also said the shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with any information.

