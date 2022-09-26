Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman has been detained, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.


