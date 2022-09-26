Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman has been detained, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3832 Lake Park Cove. One adult male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have one female detained. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gezQbFZRPp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2022





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: