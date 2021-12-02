Man shot and killed at Fresno apartment complex identified. What police learned

The man who was gunned down at a central Fresno apartment complex Tuesday evening was identified as 25-year-old Quintin Lee Jackson.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of West Ashlan Avenue, near Marks Avenue.

Fresno Police said Jackson was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Pine Valley Apartments.

Though responding officers rendered first aid, Jackson died at the scene, police said.

There was no immediately information as to what led up to the shooting as officers still were in the process of locating witnesses.

Police said Jackson was a resident of the apartment complex he was found in, and that he was walking through the complex parking lot when he was shot.

The motive leading up to the fatal shooting is still being investigated.

It was the 69th homicide in Fresno in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000 or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.