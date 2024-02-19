Man shot, killed in Fresno, information sought, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are actively searching for suspect leads after a man was shot and later died Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 10:50 p.m. they responded to the 2500 block of West San Gabriel Avenue near Marks Avenue for a possible victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man believed to be in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body in front of a house.

Police say they immediately administered first aid until he was eventually transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are actively investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not released any possible suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000.

