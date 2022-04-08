Man shot and killed Friday morning in Lansing, police say; 1 person in custody

Members of the Lansing Police Dept. enter an apartment complex in the 3200 block of South Washington Avenue Friday morning, April 8, 2022. A "person of interest" was taken into custody. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed just north of the building.

A 39-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot near South Washington Avenue in Lansing, police said.

A "person of interest" is in police custody, Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in a press release.

"Preliminary information indicates the victim and the suspect got into an altercation which led to the suspect shooting the victim," the release said. "It is believed this was not a random shooting, the victim and the suspect had a connection."

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of South Washington Avenue on reports of a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the release.

Upon arriving, police found a 39-year-old man who was unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. Officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is underway.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their general line at 517-483-4600 or Detective Rick Thomas at 517-483-7867.

