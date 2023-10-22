Man shot, killed Friday morning in north Phoenix; investigation underway

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m. on Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting by a passerby in the area of North 19th Avenue and North Grover Avenue, where they found a man who was shot, and later pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police said that detectives responded to the area of the incident and that details on what led up to the shooting were still under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information that can lead detectives to an arrest to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. All callers will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed Friday morning in north Phoenix, investigation underway