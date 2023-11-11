Man shot and killed Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas’ 20th homicide of the year

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

Friday evening at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside a home in the 2500 block of N.57th Street, according to police.

Officers found an adult male in his 20s outside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Major Case Unit at the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the incident.