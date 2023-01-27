Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning.
Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Atlanta fire and Grady EMS officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
It is unclear as to if anyone has been taken into custody.
Homicide detectives are still investigating.
