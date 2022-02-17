A man was shot and killed in front of a Lauderhill home after a dozen of bullets fired

Detectives are searching for clues after a man was shot and killed in front of a Lauderhill home.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. but didn’t find anything and left. About a half-hour later, they got another 911 call about an unresponsive man in front of a carport.

Officers came back to the area and found the man. He had a gunshot wound and was declared dead by fire-rescue crews, Lauderhill police said.

TV video shows crime tape blocking off a section of the neighborhood, with more than a dozen yellow markers scattered across the ground. The markers are usually used to show where bullet casings were found.

Police say they don’t know who killed the man and that no witnesses have spoken with them.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Lauderhill police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous.

This article will be updated.