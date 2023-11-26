Man shot, killed on front porch in SE Portland: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Saturday night, according to Portland police.

At around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at a house in the 3700 block of Southeast 154th Avenue. Upon arrival, they reportedly found the man dead on the front porch.

Any possible suspects had already left the scene and no immediate arrests were made, authorities say.

During the investigation, Southeast 154th Avenue is closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Francis Street.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

According to PPB, this is the 67th homicide investigation in Portland in 2023.

