Man shot and killed in front yard Saturday morning in Kansas City

Kansas City police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of Mercier Street on Kansas City’s west side around 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 18, according to police.

Officers found a victim, an adult male who was unresponsive in the front yard, officers said.

EMS workers responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police there are no suspects and the case is under investigation.

Detectives will canvass the community for witnesses and investigators will process the scene for evidence, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the case to come forward.